ALP Parramatta candidate Andrew Charlton to cast ballot in Wentworth





A NSW Liberal Get together spokesman didn’t reply questions on when Kennedy moved to the voters. Loading He mentioned Kennedy had signed a 12-month lease on a rental unit in Macquarie Park and was now enrolled to vote in Bennelong, that means he may cast a ballot for himself in opposition to Labor challenger Jerome Laxale. Within the must-win seat of Parramatta, neither of the foremost get together candidates might be ready to vote for themselves. Charlton informed 2GB radio station on Tuesday that he was sleeping in his new Parramatta dwelling “most nights” however it could take time for his household to make the transfer from their $16 million Bellevue Hill dwelling.

"I'm in transition. I've purchased a home in Parramatta. Proper now, I've been dwelling with my household in the seat of Wentworth … We've made a dedication to transfer there and we're in the method of shifting. As you'll be able to think about, it has all occurred in a short time, and this stuff take a little bit of time," he mentioned. "Like all Australians I'll be voting in the place that I'm enrolled, which is Wentworth." However he mentioned voters have been extra involved with "the candidate who has the very best plan for Parramatta" than his dwelling deal with. Charlton's Liberal rival, Maria Kovicic, lives in West Pennant Hills, two kilometres outdoors the Paramatta electoral boundary. She might be voting in the north-west Sydney seat of Berowra, which is held by Liberal MP Julian Leser. She informed 2GB that she didn't assume it was a problem. "I believe most Australians don't stay their lives inside [Australian Electoral Commission] boundaries, proper? We truly take a look at: the place do you spend your life, what do you do?" she mentioned.

“I stay my life in Parramatta, in western Sydney, and that’s been the case for about 16 years.” Final week, the Liberal MP for Reid, Fiona Martin, went head-to-head with Labor candidate Sally Sitou over the place she grew up. Martin questioned Sitou over her ties to the voters and accused her of “seat-shopping” in Reid after dwelling in Cabramatta. Sitou accused Martin of “making up lies”. She mentioned she purchased a townhouse in Homebush in 2019 and was dedicated to elevating her household in the neighborhood. Martin, then again, grew up in Reid earlier than dwelling and dealing in Mosman for a number of years. She now lives in Ryde, the place she constructed a household dwelling that’s on the opposite facet of the electoral boundary in Bennelong, however beforehand rented in Rhodes. Martin is a silent elector, so particulars of the place she is enrolled to vote aren’t publicly out there.