Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021



Alpha FF, aka Alpha FREEFIRE, is among the most distinguished figures in the Indian Free Fire group.

The content material creator is thought for the gameplay movies that he steadily posts on his YouTube channel. His channel at present has 5.05 million subscribers.

This text seems at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and extra as of May 2021.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF’s lifetime stats

Alpha FF has performed 16274 squad video games and has triumphed in 5237 of them, making his win fee 32.18%. He has 47514 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

Relating to the duo mode, the YouTuber has performed 3063 matches and has secured 423 victories, translating to a win fee of 13.80%. With 7837 frags to his title, he has a K/D ratio of two.97 in this mode.

Alpha FF has additionally performed 4194 solo video games and has gained on 328 events, sustaining a win fee of seven.82%. He has 9279 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of two.40.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Alpha FF has performed 1027 squad matches in the present ranked season and has emerged victorious in 767 of them, translating to a win fee of 74.68%. He racked up 5102 kills at a K/D ratio of 19.62 in this mode.

The content material creator is but to play a ranked solo or duo recreation this season.

Notice: The stats in this text have been recorded on the time of writing. They’re topic to alter because the content material creator continues to play extra video games in Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel

The primary video on Alpha FF’s YouTube channel was launched again in November 2019. He has since witnessed great development on the streaming platform and now has 5.05 million subscribers on his channel.

Alpha FF at present has 394 movies on his YouTube channel, with 574 million views mixed. Readers can click on right here to go to the channel.

Alpha FF’s social media handles

Listed here are the hyperlinks to Alpha FF’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Twitter: Click on here

