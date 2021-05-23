Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

Alpha FF, aka Alpha FREEFIRE, is undoubtedly considered one of basically probably the most notorious figures in the Indian Free Fire neighborhood.

The thunder creator is assumed for the gameplay motion pictures that he usually posts on his YouTube channel. His channel at present conceal has 5.05 million subscribers.

Detect this publish on Instagram A publish shared by ALPHA FREEF!RE ⚡ (@alpha__ff__)

This text appears at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and extra as of Might possibly moreover 2021.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF’s lifetime stats

Alpha FF has carried out 16274 squad video video games and has triumphed in 5237 of them, making his buy fee 32.18%. He has 47514 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of 4.30.

In phrases of the duo mode, the YouTuber has carried out 3063 fits and has secured 423 victories, translating to a purchase order fee of 13.80%. With 7837 frags to his set up, he has a K/D ratio of two.97 on this mode.

Alpha FF has moreover carried out 4194 solo video video games and has gained on 328 cases, holding a purchase order fee of seven.82%. He has 9279 kills in these fits, with a K/D ratio of two.40.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Alpha FF has carried out 1027 squad fits in the glossy ranked season and has emerged victorious in 767 of them, translating to a purchase order fee of 74.68%. He racked up 5102 kills at a K/D ratio of 19.62 on this mode.

The thunder creator is but to play a ranked solo or duo sport this season.

Ticket: The stats on this text had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re enviornment to interchange because the thunder creator continues to play extra video video games in Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel

The primary video on Alpha FF’s YouTube channel was once launched encourage in November 2019. He has since witnessed sizable enhance on the streaming platform and now has 5.05 million subscribers on his channel.

Alpha FF at present conceal has 394 motion pictures on his YouTube channel, with 574 million views blended. Readers can click on on right here to speak about with the channel.

Alpha FF’s social media handles

Proper listed here are the hyperlinks to Alpha FF’s social media profiles:

Instagram: Click on right here

Twitter: Click on right here

