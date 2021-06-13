Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, headshots, and more revealed

Alpha FF, usually recognized as Alpha FREEFIRE, is considered one of mainly essentially the most accepted figures throughout the Indian Free Fire neighborhood. He is recognized for his distinguished talents throughout the fight royale sport other than as his gameplay motion pictures on YouTube.

On the time of writing, Alpha FF has 5.1 million subscribers on YouTube, 80k of which got here throughout the closing 30 days.

Assume this put up on Instagram A put up shared by ALPHA FREEF!RE ⚡ (@alpha__ff__)

This text seems to be to be like at Alpha FF’s ID, stats, headshots and different particulars.

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

Alpha FF’s Free Fire ID is 480101976.

Lifetime stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Alpha FF has performed 16644 squad video games and has triumphed in 5470 of them, making his win fee 32.86%. He racked up 49417 kills and 13658 headshots on this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.42 and a headshot fee of 27.64%

By plan of the duo mode, the train materials creator has performed 3069 fits and has secured 423 victories, putting ahead a win fee of 13.78%. With 7859 frags and 2030 headshots in these fits, he has a K/D ratio of two.97 and a headshot fee of 25.83%.

Alpha FF has additionally performed 4195 solo video games and has obtained on 328 situations, translating to a win fee of seven.81%. With a K/D ratio of two.40 and a headshot fee of 27.65%, he has 9279 kills and 2566 headshots on this mode.

Ranked stats

Alpha FF’s ranked stats

Within the current ranked season, Alpha FF has performed 1334 squad fits and has obtained on 958 situations, putting ahead a win fee of 71.81%. He has 6595 kills and 1863 headshots in these fits, with a K/D ratio of 17.54 and a headshot fee of 28.25%.

The YouTuber has additionally performed 6 ranked duo video games nonetheless is but to steady victory. He racked up 22 frags and 8 headshots on this mode, with a K/D ratio of three.67 and a headshot fee of 36.36%.

Alpha FF is but to play a sport throughout the ranked solo mode this season.

Showcase: The stats on this article had been recorded on the time of writing. They’re discipline to alternate because the train materials creator continues to play additional video games in Free Fire.

Alpha FF’s YouTube channel

The primary video on Alpha FF’s YouTube channel turned posted in November 2019. He at present has 416 motion pictures on the channel, with over 598 million views mixed.

As acknowledged earlier, Alpha FF has 5.1 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. Readers can click on on proper right here to determine it out.

Alpha FF’s social media handles

Listed here are the hyperlinks to Alpha FF’s social media handles:

Instagram: Click on on proper right here

Twitter: Click on on proper right here

