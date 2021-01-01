Alpha Malware Attack by Windows 11 Cybercriminals: Warning! Hackers are tracking your bank account, stealing financial information with the help of Windows 11 Alpha Malware Attack – Beware of Windows 11 Alpha Malware Attack campaign targeting users to steal financial information.

While users of Windows 10 are eagerly awaiting Windows 11, Microsoft recently announced that it will rollout the Windows 11 update from October 5 next month. But before the official rollout of this latest operating system, a Windows 11 themed malware campaign is trying to trick people into sharing their financial data. Windows 11 Alpha malware attacks are tricking people into activating malicious code on their PCs.

As reported by Blipping Computer, Anomaly Security researchers have identified this new malware attack that uses a Word document that claims to be built with Windows 11 Alpha. The user is then asked to perform a few simple steps to open the file.



After users follow the steps outlined, a code is activated that steals their financial information. As soon as the users complete the steps, the code is activated in the PC which then steals the financial information of the users, stealing the financial information is the risk of emptying the bank account.

Researchers have also revealed that the cyber crime group FIN7 may be responsible for this malware campaign. Researchers have not been able to confirm the exact method of spreading this dangerous file, but it is believed that the attackers were using spear phishing techniques.

Get alerts from Windows 11 Alpha Malware Attack (Photo Credits – Anomaly)

According to the report, cyber criminals are using Microsoft Word documents with macro code which eventually downloads the JavaScript backdoor which allows the attacker to deliver the payload they want.

Researchers at cybersecurity company Anomaly have found six dangerous Windows 11 Alpha Word documents that bypass JavaScript payloads, such as JavaScript backdoor.