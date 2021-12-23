ALT Balaji ends 2021 with 20 blockbuster shows and more to come in 2022!

In the year 2021, ALTBalaji has launched 20 shows in different genres keeping in mind the preferences of all. The platform has emerged as one of the fastest growing and most talked about OTT platform in India despite the halt in life due to the pandemic. This platform has been continuously making the news.

Has been successful in establishing benchmarks with innovations in various fields. Some of the most notable are the strategic brand partnerships they have forged over the course of the year. ALTBalaji in association with Mission Green Mumbai also started some interesting and innovative initiatives to plant 100 trees and save the Aarey forest through its show cartel.

Which was applauded by the media, influencers, critics and celebrities as well. Celebrations are already in full swing for the fourth successful year of ALTBalaji. With titles like winning Digital Company of the Year by ALTBalaji at ET Now Business Awards and India’s Most Admired Brand 2020 at White Pages International, ALTBalaji has bagged several awards.

Out of its wide list of shows, the highest rated and most watched series include The Cartel, The Married Woman, Broken But Beautiful 3, Chameleon, Punchbeat Season 2, His Story, Main Hero Bol Rahoon and many more. . ALTBalaji’s recent action-thriller web series Cartel was rated at 8.2 on IMDb; While Broken But Beautiful 3 has got a rating of 8.7 and Main Hero Bol Raha Rain is 8.7. ALTBalaji has released Bang Bang, Crash, The Married Woman, Cartel and many other equally powerful sequels like Broken But Beautiful 3, Punch Beat 2. Dev has created a legacy of making iconic shows like DD2 which has been appreciated by the audience.

The Test Case 2, Mentalhood Season 2, Apaharan 2, Bois Locker Room, #Hashtagwarrs and many more great shows will be launched soon. ALTBalaji will continue to entertain its audience by launching around 25-30 shows in the coming year. Along with this, the series which have been liked on ALTBalaji this year are – Bang Bang, Hello Ji, Dev DD2, The Married Woman, Bekaab 2, Broken But Beautiful 3 etc.

Story first published: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 17:28 [IST]