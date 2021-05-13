ALTBalaji's Broken But Beautiful 3, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, to premiere on 29 May

ALTBalaji sequence, Broken But Comely 3, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, is residence (*29*) provoke streaming from 29 Might perchance maybe trustworthy on ALTBalaji as efficiently as ZEE5.

On Wednesday, 12 Might perchance maybe trustworthy, the makers launched an announcement video on Twitter featuring Harleen Sethi who carried out the female lead in earlier seasons of Broken But Comely.

Examine cross-take a have a look at the announcement right here

Meet Agastya – Fiery, passionate and wilful!

He can’t reduction however tumble in fancy with any particular person who comes from a world he doesn’t approve of. Rumi's poster out as of late at 6pm; #BrokenButBeautiful3 streaming on twenty ninth Might perchance maybe trustworthy on #ALTBalaji @ektarkapoor @sidharth_shukla @realsoniarathee pic.twitter.com/NCBXTnpDCr — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) Might perchance maybe trustworthy 13, 2021

Sameera has a message for all you #BrokenButBeautiful followers! #Agastya’s poster out the next day. #BrokenButBeautiful3 inform streaming twenty ninth Might perchance maybe trustworthy on #[email protected] @1harleensethi @VikrantMassey @sidharth_shukla @realsoniarathee @SaritaTanwar pic.twitter.com/mOjShqNFtQ — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) Might perchance maybe trustworthy 12, 2021

Whereas asserting the provoke date, ALTBalaji shared that they wished “the announcement of our inform will personal attain at an even bigger time; nonetheless, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can reduction as your injury for the size of those making an attempt out occasions (sic)”.

We wish the announcement of our inform will personal attain at an even bigger time; nonetheless, we hope that #BrokenButBeautiful3 can reduction as your injury for the size of those making an attempt out occasions.❤️@1111production3 @itsEhanBhat @_Jahnavi_ @taniya_kalrra @nirajkothari @yukti86 @PriyankaGhose13 — ALTBalaji (@altbalaji) Might perchance maybe trustworthy 12, 2021

Broken But Comely 3 will observe Agastya (Shukla) and Rumi’s (Rathee) romance. Fastened with The Indian Specific, these two fairly a great deal of individuals meet in unlikely circumstances best (*29*) alter into each fairly a great deal of’s strengthen.

Shukla is making his digital debut with the inform. The actor had earlier acknowledged that he is extraordinarily completely happy (*29*) be a ingredient of the sequence because it’s vastly cherished, admired, and appreciated by all.