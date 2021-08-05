Alto 800 LXI is on sale here has sold more than 4 thousand kms – 1 year old Alto 800 LXI on sale here, has sold more than 4 thousand kms

Customers get different suggestions before buying a second hand car. Some say that buying a more old car is full of risk, then some say that it is better to buy a car that is 2 to 4 years old at most. If you want to buy a car that is short lived and also comes with a warranty, then you can do so through the ‘True Value’ store of the automaker Maruti Suzuki.

True Value also has a website and the company claims that certified cars sold through this platform pass through 376 check points. It has many stores in different parts of the country. Here are some options:-

1. Alto 800 LXI: The company is selling the 2020 model Alto 800 LXI. This car coming with petrol engine is available for sale for Rs 4,00,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 4,566 kms.

2. Ignis ALPHA 1.2 MT: The company is selling the 2017 model Ignis ALPHA 1.2 MT. This car coming with diesel engine is available for sale for Rs.6,00,000. This is a first honor car. The car is available in Delhi which has covered 19,494 kms.

Note: Whatever information related to vehicles is given here is according to the information on the True Value website. While buying a used car, check the documents and condition of the car yourself. Do not transact online without meeting the vehicle owner or checking the vehicle. For the information of you people, let us tell you that all these cars are available for sale in Delhi circle.





