Alto CNG Wagon R CNG has such a mileage know the difference in price – Alto CNG Wagon R CNG mileage, know the difference in price

The rising price of petrol has a direct impact on the pockets of the common man. This is the reason why many people consider it better to buy a CNG car. If CNG is company fitted, then the customer does not have to worry as much as it is delivered only after testing on many parameters.

If you are thinking of buying a CNG car with better mileage, then you can buy CNG variants of Alto and Wagon R of the automaker Maruti Suzuki. It has been claimed by the company that the Alto is capable of giving a mileage of 31.59 km per kg of gas on the CNG variant. On the other hand, the Wagon R CNG variant gives a mileage of 32.52 km per kg of gas.

Kia Sonet: Take this car home after downpayment of Rs 94 thousand, EMI will have to be paid this much

Talking about the price of Alto CNG, this car comes in two variants. The first is the Alto LXI S-CNG which is available for Rs 4.66 lakh (ex-showroom price), while the Alto LXI Opt S-CNG variant is available for Rs 4.70 lakh (ex-showroom price).

Talk about Wagon R, it also comes in two variants. The first variant is CNG LXI which is available at Rs 5.70 lakh (ex-showroom price) while the second CNG LXI Opt is available for Rs 5.77 lakh (ex-showroom price).

That is, there is a difference of about one lakh rupees in the price of these two cars. However, the Wagon R is also bigger in size than the Alto. While the Wagon R has a 998 cc engine, the Alto will get a 796 cc engine.





