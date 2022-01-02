Alvin Bragg Makes History As Manhattan’s First African-American District Attorney – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Manhattan’s new District Attorney made history Saturday.

Alvin Bragg, Jr. was sworn in during a private ceremony at City Hall with his family standing with him.

He’s the first African-American Manhattan DA and only the fourth top prosecutor in 80 years.

Bragg, who is a Harlem native, is a former federal prosecutor. He’ll take over the DA’s investigation into the Trump Organization.