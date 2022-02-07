Alvin Kamara, Pro Bowl running back, arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas



Alvin Camara, running after the NFL star, was arrested Sunday – shortly after playing Pro Bowl – for allegedly engaging in a brutal beating the night before inside a Las Vegas club.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Camara was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where a lawsuit was filed for a 26-year-old battery that caused considerable bodily harm. Police said the accused victim identified Kamara as a suspect.

Some details about the alleged incident have been released. City police said they were sent to a hospital Saturday night and received a report of a battery inside a nightclub.

Camara was arrested after playing Pro Bowl where he made four catches in 23 yards, the report said. He played for the New Orleans Saints. This was his fifth Pro Bowl in many seasons. In 2020, he signed a five-year, 75 million contract, according to Sports Illustrated.

His bail was set at $ 5,000 and he has a court hearing Monday, the Associated Press reported.

