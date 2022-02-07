Sports

Alvin Kamara, Pro Bowl running back, arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

Alvin Camara, running after the NFL star, was arrested Sunday – shortly after playing Pro Bowl – for allegedly engaging in a brutal beating the night before inside a Las Vegas club.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said Camara was taken to the Clark County Detention Center where a lawsuit was filed for a 26-year-old battery that caused considerable bodily harm. Police said the accused victim identified Kamara as a suspect.

Alvin Camara walks the sidelines during the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl at the Allegiate Stadium in Las Vegas on February 06, 2022. (Photo by Christian Petersen / Getty Images)

Some details about the alleged incident have been released. City police said they were sent to a hospital Saturday night and received a report of a battery inside a nightclub.

Alvin Camara stands on the field before the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. The AFC defeated the NFC 41-35. (Photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Camara was arrested after playing Pro Bowl where he made four catches in 23 yards, the report said. He played for the New Orleans Saints. This was his fifth Pro Bowl in many seasons. In 2020, he signed a five-year, 75 million contract, according to Sports Illustrated.

His bail was set at $ 5,000 and he has a court hearing Monday, the Associated Press reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

