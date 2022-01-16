Alwar incident: First told gangrape and now police said – accident, administration is talking roundabout

A 16-12 months-previous handicapped woman was discovered mendacity in a pool of blood on Tuesday night time underneath the Tijara flyover in Alwar. About which earlier it was said to be raped and thrown.

The altering assertion of the police within the Alwar case has stored the case twisted. Earlier the police had talked about gang rape, now the administration is calling it an accident. Because of which there was a ruckus within the state, the opposition is fiercely focusing on the Rajasthan authorities and the police.

what was the matter- A 16-12 months-previous handicapped woman was discovered mendacity in a pool of blood on Tuesday night time underneath the Tijara flyover in Alwar. The woman’s non-public half was bleeding. Preliminary reviews had revealed that the woman was raped by unidentified individuals. It is feared that after beating him, the assailants threw him down the overbridge.

Then what did the police say? Alwar Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam had told that the situation of the woman stays crucial. He said- “It seems that she was raped and left on the overbridge close to the railway crossing. Police have shaped groups to arrest the accused. Canine squad and forensic science workforce are additionally engaged on the spot.

What did the household say? The household says that the woman had left the home alone on January 11 i.e. round 2 pm on Tuesday. They didn’t notice that he was lacking till his elder sister returned from faculty round 4 pm and started a seek for her. At round 8.30 pm, they bought a name from the police that the woman was discovered injured.

What did physician say- Dr Arvind Shukla, the superintendent of the hospital who handled the woman, said she was introduced on January 12 at 2 am. “We began remedy to cease the bleeding…he had huge wounds.” He says he underwent a surgical procedure that lasted about two and a half hours, with plastic surgeons performing surgical procedure to restore his accidents. A colostomy was carried out to bypass the gut and forestall an infection… he is now higher and acutely aware.”

What is the police saying now? After additional reviews after remedy, Alwar SP Tejaswini Gautam said that on Friday a workforce of consultants has submitted a report back to the police, by which they’ve said that the harm is not indicating any type of assault. The information and technical know-how of medical consultants up to now reveals that there is no risk of rape within the case. He said an professional panel comprising docs in addition to paediatricians, medical jurists, forensic medication consultants and gynecologists has given a report on the character of the accidents. Based on him- “The docs have said three issues – first, the vagina and hymen are intact. The anus is additionally intact, and the (third) accidents don’t point out any type of assault.”

On this case, the opposition is accusing the administration that the police has not but been in a position to arrest the accused, and is now talking about an accident as an alternative of gangrape. BJP is demanding a CBI inquiry. On the identical time, CM Gehlot has additionally said that the federal government is prepared for a CBI investigation if the household desires.