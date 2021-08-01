Always a Bride and Groom, Now Together as a Married Couple



Mr. Pasqualone accepted. “The most important thing that brought us together was the concept of family,” he said, choking back tears. “It was so important to me, because when I saw her with my kids, and how she interacts with them, and how she interacts with my parents, it’s just something I love to see.”

Among the many things the couple have in common, their two families are from Abruzzo, an Italian region east of Rome with an Adriatic coast.

Three years ago, they visited Abruzzo and learned within minutes of arriving that they had to attend a funeral there. “We’re here, jet-lagged, tired and hungry, and about 45 of my relatives speak Italian at the same time to Denise, and she’s like, ‘What’s going on here? “” Mr. Pasqualone said.

“She felt like we were going to Italy for a romantic getaway,” he continued, “and here we are climbing the Apennines all dressed in black and heading for a wake, but Denise has it all. taken in stride, and I look back on that moment in time as a pivotal moment in our relationship. ”

They continued to support each other and support each other’s projects.

“I directed Denise’s online show ‘Late Night Catechism’, and she managed my touring solo show, ‘Channeling the King’,” Pasqualone said. “All I can say is if you can marry your best friend, I highly recommend him.”