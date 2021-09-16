Always pay rent? It can help with your mortgage application.

Fannie May Chief Executive Hugh Frater said in a blog post, “While credit history is an important element in evaluating a borrower’s ability to make a mortgage payment, building credit in the United States is not a uniform endeavor. “

So the rent must count for something. But according to FICO, which uses data from credit reports to create scoring systems that are already part of the mortgage underwriting process, only 0.3 percent of the 80 million or more adults who live in rental housing have their Any mention of rent in the credit files.

How is this possible? I wanted to talk to the three major bureaus – Equifax, Experian and TransUnion – about renters. Equifax and TransUnion did not respond at all, while Experian sent a statement in lieu of an interview. As is often the case when I ask about their actions, my request somehow ended up in their industry association, even though I didn’t ask to speak to anyone there.

Francis Creighton, who runs the Consumer Data Industry Association, said it was also baffled by the fact that, according to FICO, information on rent payments accounts for less than 1 percent of the data sent to bureaus by companies and others.

“It’s a really big problem,” he said. “We desperately want that information on file.”

In order for the credit bureaus to get it, however, landlords—including hundreds of thousands of people who own an apartment here or a three-flat there—have to hand it over.

“They have no incentive to do so,” said Laurie Goodman, vice president of housing finance policy at the Urban Institute. This is only worth doing if everyone contributes, because then landlords can use that new collection of data to screen tenants. And not everyone is contributing very much at present.

Noting that the credit bureaus don’t have the rental data that Fannie Mae and many others want, Fannie developed a somewhat cryptic solution incorporating a “desktop underwriter” verification engine and “asset verification” commands.