Aly goni Cupping therapy red marks confused people actors give sarcastic reply | Seeing the red mark on Aly Goni’s neck, people were confused, asking the actor such a question in front of everyone

New Delhi: The contestants of Bigg Boss remain in the discussion even after leaving the show. Every day they are spotted at different places. Similarly, there is also Big Boss fame contestant Ali Goni. Often he is spotted with his close friend Jasmin Bhasin, but in the past he was spotted alone. During this, the red marks visible on his neck and back attracted the attention of the people. A man from the crowd laughed and asked Ali Goni what happened on his back.

Ali Goni gave a funny answer

Ali Goni also said in a sarcastic manner that whatever he is thinking, nothing like that. Everyone standing started laughing. During this, Ali appeared in his gym wear. He can be seen walking towards his car in the video. During this time this question was asked to him. By the way, let us tell you that these red marks visible on the back and neck of Ali Goni are due to cupping therapy.

Man apologizes to Ali Goni

In the video that surfaced, you can see that Ali sits in the car and the person asking the question finally apologizes to him. Ali Goni laughs off this thing. Ali is also seen showing his red mark many times in the video. During this, a person also gifts a mask to Ali Goni, on which his and Jasmin Bhasin’s picture is made. Ali gets very happy seeing the gift and immediately after opening the mask packet, he puts the mask on his face.

Got fame from Bigg Boss 14

Let me tell you, Ali Goni had entered the house of Bigg Boss 14 as a wild card contestant. He had come to support his friend Jasmin Bhasin, but he stayed in the house for more days than Jasmine. During this, he also expressed his love for Jasmine. Jasmine also expressed the same feeling. Even after coming out of the house, the two are very close and can often be seen spending time together.

