Aly Goni REACTS to fans trending hashtags every day to seek justice for Sushant Singh Rajput since his death



It has been virtually a yr since Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode. The Chhichhore actor was discovered from the ceiling in his Banda residence on June 14, final yr. Since then, his fans have been searching for justice for SSR and demanding reinvestigations from the authorities. They’ve been trending hashtags associated to Sushant virtually every single day and this immense love from fans has moved Aly Goni. Additionally Learn – TV Information Weekly Rewind: Indian Idol 12 controversies, Sidharth Shukla’s new look, Naagin 6 lead actress and extra

The previous Bigg Boss 14 contestant got here throughout a hashtag ‘Trusting CBI Chief 4 SSR’ on Twitter after Subodh Kumar Jaiswal was just lately appointed as the brand new CBI chief. Aly was overwhelmed to see the love of fans. He shared the screenshot of the hashtag on Instagram and wrote, “Ye kamaya hai Sushant ne. It has been virtually a yr since SSR died, however there’s not a single day handed when his fans did not development him on Twitter.” Additionally Learn – Trending TV information Right this moment: Priyanka Chopra’s message for Hina Khan, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 promo, Rahul Vaidya’s tune for Jasly and extra

In the meantime, a Mumbai courtroom on Friday despatched Sushant Singh Rajput’s former flatmate Siddharth Pithani, arrested in Hyderabad and introduced in Mumbai, to the custody of the Narcotics Management Bureau until June 1 in reference to a drug case linked with the death of the Bollywood actor final yr. Among the many prime suspects within the case, Pithani was absconding since lengthy, however was arrested by the NCB in a joint operation with its Hyderabad workplace on Wednesday, Could 26.

After getting a transit warrant from a Hyderabad courtroom, Pithani was introduced to Mumbai and produced earlier than the Chief Metropolitan Justice of the Peace on the Esplanade Court docket this afternoon, and it despatched him to NCB remand for 4 days.

Searching for his remand, the NCB lawyer stated that it needed to probe his function and nexus with others accused in illicit drug trafficking rackets and particulars of his hyperlinks with contraband sellers to unearth the complete fact and guarantee justice is completed.

The opposite co-accused in the identical case, Samuel Miranda and Dipesh Sawant, had spilled the beans on Pithani of their statements, claiming he was in direct with not solely Rajput, but in addition with actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, who have been additionally arrested within the case final yr.

Pithani’s arrest got here almost 3 months after the NCB filed a cost sheet within the Sushant case earlier than a Mumbai particular courtroom on March 5, naming 33 individuals together with the Chakraborty siblings and lots of others.

A former flat-mate of Sushant, Pithani was among the many earliest individuals who had seen the actor’s physique discovered hanging in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020, because the death sparked off a nationwide political furore. Pithani, who failed to honour earlier summonses by the NCB, has been booked underneath varied sections of the Narcotic Medication and Psychotropic Substance Act.

