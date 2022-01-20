Entertainment

Aly goni tweet on shaheer sheikh father passes away due to serious covid 19 infection.

Tv

Shahnawaz Sheikh, father of Pavitra Rishta 2 fame actor Shaheer Sheikh, has died due to Corona. Shaheer Sheikh had talked about the crucial situation of his father Shahnawaz Sheikh solely via social media a couple of days in the past. Together with this, it was instructed to the folks that they need to pray for the speedy restoration of their father Shahnawaz Sheikh. Shaheer Sheikh had mentioned that his father had a serious an infection due to the corona virus.

He had mentioned that the situation of the father stays very crucial. Shaheer Sheikh had talked about the father’s unwell well being on social media due to the explanation that folks pray for his father. Shaheer Sheikh’s father has been saved on ventilator after being corona for the previous few days.

Shaheer sheikh

Then an replace surfaced that Shaheer Sheikh’s father has handed away. On Wednesday, Shaheer Sheikh’s father misplaced the battle to Corona. Everybody has come to know in regards to the loss of life of Shaheer Sheikh’s father via the brand new publish of Huge Boss fame Ali Goni. Ali Goni wrote on his official Twitter account that Inna Lillahi and Inna Ilahi Rajioon, might Allah relaxation his uncle’s soul. Brother Shaheer Sheikh keep sturdy. Followers of Shaheer Sheikh have additionally expressed their grief.

Allow us to inform you that a couple of days in the past Shaheer Sheikh additionally shared an image of his father. Shaheer Sheikh wrote that associates, my father is on ventilator. Preventing Covid. Please pray for them in order that they get properly. Considerably, within the midst of the third wave of Corona, many stars from Bollywood and TV trade have confronted Corona. Lata Mangeshkar can also be in ICU after being corona and the physician has mentioned that the followers ought to pray for her. Until now lakhs of individuals within the nation have come underneath the grip of this illness once more.

Right here learn dangerous information Pavitra Rishta 2 Fame Actor Shaheer sheikh father passes away due to serious covid 19 an infection

Story first printed: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 9:49 [IST]


