Alyssa Naeher Has Left the U.S.- Canada Match With a Knee Injury, Adrianna Franch Takes Her Place

US goalie Alyssa Naeher, the heroine of her team’s quarterfinal victory at the women’s Olympic soccer tournament, left the team’s semi-final match against Canada on Monday with a knee injury.

Naeher was injured in an awkward fall while jumping to intercept a cross for Canada in the 20th minute. Colliding with teammate Julie Ertz as Canada’s Nichelle Prince ran with the two in the challenge, Naeher landed with her right leg outstretched. His right knee seemed to bend back as his foot dug into the grass.

Naeher immediately turned in obvious pain, and the game was stopped so she could receive treatment. Lying on her back and then sitting, she was assisted by two American coaches for about six minutes before deciding to stay in the game.

But about four minutes later, after the United States won a goal kick, Naeher took it and, swinging his right leg hard for the first time, made the injury worse. She jumped onto her landing, realized she couldn’t continue and immediately waved to the bench, calling for a replacement.