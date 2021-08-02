Alyssa Naeher Has Left the U.S.- Canada Match With a Knee Injury, Adrianna Franch Takes Her Place
US goalie Alyssa Naeher, the heroine of her team’s quarterfinal victory at the women’s Olympic soccer tournament, left the team’s semi-final match against Canada on Monday with a knee injury.
Naeher was injured in an awkward fall while jumping to intercept a cross for Canada in the 20th minute. Colliding with teammate Julie Ertz as Canada’s Nichelle Prince ran with the two in the challenge, Naeher landed with her right leg outstretched. His right knee seemed to bend back as his foot dug into the grass.
Naeher immediately turned in obvious pain, and the game was stopped so she could receive treatment. Lying on her back and then sitting, she was assisted by two American coaches for about six minutes before deciding to stay in the game.
But about four minutes later, after the United States won a goal kick, Naeher took it and, swinging his right leg hard for the first time, made the injury worse. She jumped onto her landing, realized she couldn’t continue and immediately waved to the bench, calling for a replacement.
Adrianna Franch, who had quickly warmed up during Naeher’s initial treatment, sprinted to take her place.
Naeher left the field on the closest route possible – the back line behind his goal – then slowly made his way around the corner flag and returned to the United States bench.
By the time she was close enough for her teammates to come out to greet her, Naeher seemed to wipe away her tears with her yellow jersey.
Naeher had been the only American player to play every minute of the Olympic tournament before Monday, but it was her exploits on Friday, when she made several diving saves and blocked a late penalty against the Netherlands, that showed her true worth .
She made two more saves on penalties after the United States and the Netherlands tied 2-2. His last stop reserved the Americans ticket for the semi-finals.
