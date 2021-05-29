Amaal Malik-Armaan Malik-Palak Muchhal’s melody captures the breezy romance of Agastya-Rumi in the most soothing manner





Damaged However Lovely 3 Tune Kya Kiya Hai Tune: The love ballad sung by Armaan Mallik, Amaal Mallik and Palak Muchhal must be the greatest amongst all the songs

The final and far anticipated track from Damaged However Lovely 3 Kya Kiya Hai Tune is lastly out. As anticipated, Amaal Mallik has composed a track that captures the ardor of a contemporary romance with melody and vitality. The quantity is sung by Amaal Mallik, Armaan Mallik and Palak Muchhal. Sonia Rathee aka Rumi and Sidharth Shukla as Agastya Rao are slowly falling in love. The track highlights the rising emotion and we are able to see many cute moments between the lead pair in the video. The present is approaching Might 29, 2021 on ALT Balaji and MX Participant.