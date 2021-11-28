Amalgamation of Vedanta and Science

Kshipra Mathur

With the recent announcement of Facebook, the danger and excitement of our entire race becoming cyborgs through the metaverse has increased simultaneously. But the world of technology and its associated possibilities does not stop here. Seeing the new creation of consciousness, desire and imagination being possible through quantum science, experts are saying that all this will prove to be such an experience of immense knowledge and adventure for the world, which will be like living a miracle.

The manifestation of the world, the non-existence of the Almighty, the knowing of the mysteries of the universe, the existence of the material world in the Panchabhuta and the relation between the outer and inner movement of atoms, all the questions have been the fidgeting of both faith and science. While walking on their path, they are sometimes seen standing in opposition and sometimes adamant that after all both are in search of truth. The world has always given importance to light, softness and warmth amidst half-hearted answers obtained through logic and trial. Rather, it has been able to survive because of it. These qualities are the means to feel each other, which remains our strength when the ends of our understanding get entangled.

American anthropologist Margaret Mead has considered civilization’s first corollary to act as a helper in difficult times and the greatest power to change the world to a handful of people with a lot of perseverance. It is because of the consumption of these few people that we have been able to reach here today, where there is a urge to go closer to the truth by constantly exploring with a wide spectrum of thinking. The human effort to find unknown things has also explored both the bases of knowledge and science, and because of this, we have been able to encourage us to go beyond the limits and reach the limit.

Spirit of Solution

There is also a view that whenever and where the clash of faith and knowledge and science was heard, there was only spirituality left to care. The spirituality which is mixing in the praises and books of every sect and religion. Spirituality has kept the hearts and minds of human settlements entertained in every round of civilizations, turning from page to page to take them from book to spiritual scaffolding. Rather, say that he has been successful to some extent in keeping his evil spirit under control. In the Sanatan tradition, the view of knowledge and spirituality in the circle of Nyaya, Sankhya, Yoga and Vedanta is as much a dilemma, as is the thought that each stream has its own importance which has failed to transcend each other. The depth of each one is such that the one who believes in it, just walks by that rule. ‘Ekam sat vipra bahudha vadanti’ – It is a matter of openness that truth has many faces, which are perfect as they see it.

knowledge and calculations

Almost the same conflict is also seen in the debates and calculations of science. Here too there are philosophies, laws, evidence, tools to prove right and wrong. But science never agrees without giving ground to the written and heard and challenges its own set templates and makes new principles. Flowing science in some sense runs ahead of the knowledge tradition because it does not shy away from looking at itself with suspicion. Science and Spirituality, unveiling all the mysteries one after the other, have knocked to the point where we are getting closer to seeing and recording the details of the whole universe in human laboratories.

The Newtonian science that led to the moon, turning away from its own laws in the stars and the celestial world, tries Einsteinian relativism. Beyond the earth and the sky, when one looks within the atom, all its patterns are discarded from the old and written anew. There lies the different world of Quanta, which the unbelievable science, considering it extremely mysterious, is finally gearing up to enter a whole new century, calling it the most important discovery of the century. The era which will be successful in taking us ahead trillions of years by moving faster than light, if not with the speed of a tortoise, provided we can also include in its purpose the intention of bridging all the gaps of education, knowledge, health and progress.

from denial to miracle

Almost a decade before the date of India’s independence from British rule, Einstein refused to accept the fact that quanta antics were ‘spooky’. On the one hand, the rulings that took possession of land and mind were suffocated by the injuries inflicted on their ego. Racism, apartheid and tribal spirit were being driven out from all over the world, so here science did not swerve from its purpose. His feet were buried in his ground because he had to go beyond the warlike conspiracies of politics and society and find all those secrets, by using which the steps of the world were to move towards betterment.

Max Planck had left the quantum guise that he was in no hurry to declare his charismatic one by drawing a blueprint for the future. When India had lost its vast territory in the frontier battle with China, had been defeated, almost at the same time Stewart Bullock had conquered a large area of ​​science in the quantum world. They had caught a glimpse of the quantum behavior which has the capacity to communicate, communicate with each other while being present in another place at the same time.

way ahead

To understand this magical reality of quantum pairing i.e. ‘quantum-entanglement’, the amount of time it will take for physicists to try it, it will be estimated that quantum computers of the age beyond supercomputers are already giving. With the implementation of the new science, technology and innovation policy this year, India has given about 80 thousand crores to spend on quantum so that it does not lose out on protecting its intellectual treasures, not just its borders. Now, not by increasing the occupation of land, terror of nuclear weapons and increasing the scope of business, but only those countries who have won the quantum will now become the rulers of the world, there is no doubt about it.