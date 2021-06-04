Amanda Holden shares a sweet snap of lookalike daughters Lexi and Hollie during a sunny getaway



She’s jetted overseas to a thriller location for a sunny getaway.

And Amanda Holden was each inch the proud mom as she shared a sweet Instagram snap of her lookalike daughters after a journey to the seashore on Thursday.

The Coronary heart FM host, 50, shared the picture of sisters Lexi, 15, and Hollie, 9, in matching purple outfits after spending the day enjoyable within the picturesque sunshine.

Lexi was wearing a fashionable purple swimsuit for the snap, whereas her sister Hollie wore a matching purple high and printed skirt.

Clearly proud of her two women, Amanda uploaded the snap to social media with the caption ‘#sisters.’

On Wednesday Amanda guarantee her jaw-dropping determine was on full show as she posed in a tiny white bikini in a sun-soaked location.

The Britain’s Bought Expertise choose flaunted her ageless physique within the triangle-style bikini high and matching bottoms, which highlighted her sun-kissed glow.

Amanda styled the seashore look with an unbuttoned white shirt, which billowed within the breeze as she struck a pose for the digicam, and accessorised with a pair of outsized aviator sun shades.

The mom of two playfully captioned the snap: ‘…Feeling ‘all white’ in the present day.’

Amanda didn’t stipulate the place the snap had been taken, nonetheless it appeared she had jetted overseas following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.

As of Could 17, residents of the UK had been in a position to journey overseas after a ban was elevate, giving them the go forward to go to ‘inexperienced’ international locations with out having to isolate upon return.

Amanda is not any stranger to baring all for the digicam, having beforehand posed topless whereas ringing in 2021.

After posting the scorching picture, Amanda obtained a barrage of compliments from her movie star associates within the feedback part of the publish.

Her Coronary heart co-star Ashley Roberts mentioned she was ‘costly’, whereas This Morning’s Alison Hammond wrote: ‘Saucy’.

The TV star additionally repeatedly exhibits off her unimaginable physique in a selection of bikini and swimsuit snaps she shares on-line.

It follows the information that Amanda is about to star in her personal collection referred to as No Holden Again on E4.

The presenter, who beforehand teased she was engaged on a secret challenge, mentioned she is ‘delighted’ to have landed her personal present.

The eight-part collection will comply with Amanda’s ‘distinctive relationship’ along with her Nan Myrtle, with the star transferring again in along with her beloved grandmother.

Amanda advised The Solar: ‘I am delighted that everybody is lastly going to fulfill my nan, the apple by no means falls removed from my tree and on this collection she will definitely be conserving me on my toes.’

A spokesperson for her nan, Myrtle, mentioned: ‘I’ve no remark, other than I am actually hoping being on TV would possibly imply I can lastly meet my favorite younger man, Ben Shephard.’

Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Steven Handley advised the publication: ‘Amanda is one of the UK’s most well-known stars and we’re thrilled to get perception into her life along with her nan.’

MailOnline has contacted Amanda’s representatives and Channel 4 for additional remark.

The present can even be broadcast on Channel 4 that means Amanda may have programmes on ITV (Britain’s Bought Expertise), BBC (I Can See Your Voice) and Channel 4 (No Holden Again).