Amanda Holden slays in a thigh-skimming sequin dress as she sits at a grand piano

And Amanda Holden skyrocketed the temperature once again on Wednesday when she leaned on a grand piano in her latest Instagram post.

Sliding in a thigh-skimming sequined dress, 50-year-old Amanda looked every inch the starlet as she worked her best angles on the set of her game show I Can See Your Voice.

Combining an electric blue frock with a pair of huge open-toed stilettos, Amanda sported a leggy display while rocking a storm.

The presenter wore her shiny blonde hair loose and paired with show-stopping drop earrings.

With Tess Daly branding her a ‘knockout’, her famous friends pored over the photo.

Amanda recently revealed that she can’t feel her face after having her wisdom teeth removed four years ago.

‘I can not feel anything!’ She told The Mirror on Monday, talking about the procedure that left her with no lasting side effects.

All four wisdom teeth were extracted, Amanda said, referring to her lower lip and the left side of her jaw.

The NHS lists pain and mild bruising that can last up to 2 weeks as side-effects, and complications such as dry socket, nerve injury, infection, swelling and bleeding.

But Amanda is one of 200 patients left with lasting effects.

‘The numbness is the edge of the tooth that is flipped really easily. I got it scanned and they showed that the nerve was not damaged so they think the feeling may come back. But it’s been over 18 months now, so I’m not sure it will be honest. It’s bizarre but you get used to it,’ she explained.

She also explained: ‘I have TMJ. I don’t even know what that means, but it has something to do with your jaw and I get it.

‘Most people who have it grind their teeth, but I don’t. Instead I’m used to doing a thing that means I inadvertently strain my neck muscles and that gives me a headache at least once a week.

‘It’s become like breathing in and blinking – it’s a reflex and I do it on my own, without even thinking about it. I do it even when I am getting a massage.’

TMJ stands for temporomandibular joint disorder and is often a symptom of stress.