Amanda Nunes Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What’s Amanda Nunes’ Net Worth?

Amanda Nunes is a Brazilian Blended Martial Artist who has a internet value of $4 million. She is finest identified for competing within the UFC. Nunes has held numerous titles, together with the Featherweight Championship and the Bantamweight Championship. Followers know her as probably the greatest feminine fighters of all time, having turn out to be the primary-ever two-division UFC champion and one of many solely fighters to carry two separate UFC titles on the similar time. As well as, she is the primary-ever fighter to defend two titles whereas holding each concurrently. Amanda has regularly been ranked as the highest-rated feminine fighter on this planet.

Early Life

Amanda Lourenço Nunes was born on Could thirtieth of 1988 within the small city of Pojuca, Brazil. She was raised by her mom after her mother and father cut up up and grew up on the outskirts of Salvador, Bahia. Her mom and two sisters skilled monetary hardships throughout these early years, together with her mom working quite a few jobs to assist the household. Throughout this era, Amanda performed on the streets and usually acquired into bother. Her mom was extraordinarily strict however inspired her to get entangled with sports activities at an early age. This led to her preliminary dream of changing into knowledgeable soccer participant, however she was ultimately dissuaded from pursuing a profession when her mom advised her to focus extra on her research.

Initially, Nunes was discouraged from pursuing a profession as a fighter as properly. Her household disapproved as a result of they believed it was not an appropriate profession selection for a girl. Nevertheless, they ultimately warmed to the thought and have since turn out to be a robust supply of assist for Nunes.

Amanda first began coaching together with her relations. Her uncle Jose Silva was a Vale Tudo fighter, and her mom was a talented boxer. On the age of 5, her mom signed her up for capoeira lessons, and by the age of seven, she was coaching in karate. On the age of 16, Nunes began her first Brazilian jiu-jitsu lessons. Throughout this era, she additionally began boxing for the primary time. Regardless of her younger age and the truth that she was a girl, she rapidly began to dominate her sparring companions, and it grew to become clear that she was extraordinarily gifted.

On the age of 17, she moved to Salvador to coach on the properly-revered Edson Carvalho academy and was taught by Edson’s brother, Ricardo. Throughout this era, she skilled in judo for the primary time and earned the nickname “Leona,” which interprets to “lioness” in Portuguese. With few choices, she began dwelling on the gymnasium, sleeping on the mat and cleansing the gymnasium to earn her hold.

As she grew older, Nunes began competing in her first BJJ tournaments, profitable gold medals in numerous divisions. After shifting to the USA, Amanda skilled on the AMA Combat Membership in New Jersey and MMA Masters in Miami. As her profession progressed, she ultimately began coaching at American Prime Group in Coconut Creek, Florida.

Profession

Amanda made her skilled debut in 2008, combating at Prime MMA Championship 2. Sadly, this led to a defeat, as she was submitted by Ana Maria through armbar within the first spherical. Issues improved shortly afterward, nevertheless, with Nunes profitable 5 straight fights earlier than shifting to Strikeforce. Throughout this time, she grew to become identified for her knockout victories, beating many opponents inside seconds of the primary spherical, though she did lose one early struggle in opposition to Alexis Davis.

Nunes then moved to Invicta FC, the place she fought fighters resembling Milana Dudieva, and Sarah D’Alelio, choosing up a win and a loss, respectively. Amanda first appeared within the UFC in 2013, combating and profitable in opposition to Sheila Gaff at UFC 163. Additional wins got here in opposition to Germaine De Randamie, Shayna Baszler, Sarah McMann, and Valentina Shevchenko. Nevertheless, she additionally misplaced in opposition to Cat Zingano.

In 2016, she was given a title shot in opposition to Miesha Tate at UFC 200. Nunes received the struggle within the first spherical with a rear-bare choke, claiming the UFC Girls’s Bantamweight Championship. In 2016, she efficiently defended her title in opposition to Ronda Rousey, beating Rousey within the first spherical with a TKO after 48 seconds. Additional profitable title defenses adopted, and she or he then confronted Cris Cyborg for the Featherweight Championship. Nunes defeated Cyborg with a knockout after 51 seconds.

Over the following few years, Nunes continued to defend her two titles in opposition to quite a few fighters, together with Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie. Additional title defenses had been scheduled, however all of them gave the impression to be canceled for numerous causes. In 2021, she was anticipated to struggle Julianna Pena, however she needed to pull out as a consequence of Covid-19. Lastly, she confronted Pena and misplaced in an enormous upset, handing over her bantamweight title within the course of.

Relationships

Amanda Nunes is married to fellow UFC fighter Nina Nunes. In 2020, the couple welcomed their first youngster into the world, which Nina gave start to.

UFC Earnings

At UFC 207, Nunes fought Ronda Rousey for a sum of $100,000, plus a struggle bonus of a further $100,000. In distinction, Rousey earned $3 million for merely displaying up. In 2020, it was revealed that Amanda Nunes was incomes greater payouts than many different fighters within the UFC, with a handbag of $450,000 for beating Felicia Spencer on the UFC 250 predominant occasion. The second-highest-paid fighter on the cardboard was Cody Garbrandt, who earned simply $260,000 for his defeat of Raphael Assuncao.