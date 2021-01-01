Amar Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Amar Ashwatthama Get Shelved Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film The Amar Ashwatthama? Know what the reason is

Whenever there is news of a movie closing, it is definitely sad news. Earlier, it was reported that Karan Johar’s ‘Magnum Opus’ had been shut down. Although the filmmaker has not yet officially announced this. Now the news is coming that Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’ is going to close? The film has been kept in a cold box due to budget. The team has started pre-production work. Producer Ronnie Screwwala and the team have lost Rs 30 crore.



According to the Bollywood season, preparations for Ashwatthama had been going on for two years. The team has worked on the entire pre-visualization. There have been several meetings with the VFX team. Over the past year, an international action unit has been called in to train Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal for their action-packed characters. Producer Ronnie Screwvala paid Rs. Thinking of investing Rs 30 crore to get everything.