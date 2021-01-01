Amar Ashwatthama: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer The Amar Ashwatthama Get Shelved Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan’s film The Amar Ashwatthama? Know what the reason is
According to the Bollywood season, preparations for Ashwatthama had been going on for two years. The team has worked on the entire pre-visualization. There have been several meetings with the VFX team. Over the past year, an international action unit has been called in to train Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal for their action-packed characters. Producer Ronnie Screwvala paid Rs. Thinking of investing Rs 30 crore to get everything.
