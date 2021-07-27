Amar Ramasar, City Ballet Dancer, To Retire After Texting Scandal

A New York City Ballet principal dancer, who has been criticized for sharing vulgar texts and sexually explicit photos, is considering leaving the company next year.

Dancer Amar Ramasar will retire in May after a 20-year career with City Ballet, according to a 2021-22 season announcement released by the company this month.

Ramasar has been under close scrutiny since 2018, when he and two other dancers were accused of sending inappropriate texts and photos of other City Ballet dancers.

The scandal rocked the ballet company and became a high-profile test of the #MeToo movement. A dancer accused the company of tolerating an “atmosphere of brotherhood”.