Amarinder to join BJP: Referring to the friendship between Sidhu and Imran Khan, Amarinder Singh has opened a front against the state Congress chiefs.

After resigning as Punjab Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh has launched a BJP-style attack on state Congress chief Navjyot Singh Sidhu. Even in the 2017 Assembly elections, Amarinder launched a direct attack on his rivals, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal. At the same time, his attitude towards the BJP remained low.

It was claimed that he would join the Saffron Party in 2015 due to Amarinder’s role. However, he later refuted such speculations. Now the way he has taken an aggressive stance on Sidhu, it is speculated that he will rejoin the BJP.

Like the BJP, Capt Amarinder has spoken without any hesitation about Sidhu’s Pakistan connection. He has clearly said that if the Congress makes Sidhu the face of the Chief Minister in the next Assembly elections, he will openly oppose him. He called it a matter of national security. Capt Amarinder has claimed that Sidhu is not only a good friend of Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, but also of Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa. If he becomes the Chief Minister, he will make Punjab unbearable.

‘Friendship with Imran, friendship with Bajwa …’ If you become CM, you will be confused, Amarinder criticizes Sidhu

Amarinder, while linking Imran Khan’s swearing-in ceremony, spoke about Sidhu’s ties with Pakistan a few years ago. Imran had then invited Sidhu. Amarinder Singh had advised Sidhu not to attend the event. It is a different matter that Sidhu ignored him. In Pakistan itself, Sidhu was seen hugging Bajwa. For this, Amarinder criticized Sidhu.

Amarinder and BJP on the same line

The BJP’s position on Pakistan is very clear. She sees Pakistan as a terror factory. Pakistan, which has stabbed India in the back, has repeatedly shown that it is not credible. He has proved this again with his double game by establishing a Taliban government in Afghanistan. Amarinder has also been aggressive in this regard. He has not been seen taking a stand on any issue related to national security. This brings him closer to the BJP.

At the same time, the attitude of many of its leaders, including the Congress, has not been as aggressive towards Pakistan as that of the BJP. If Amarinder did not oppose the Congress, it is also true that his views do not match the party. Captain Amarinder Singh himself was involved in the 1965 war with Pakistan. His sensitivity is evident in military matters.

How did the former opener cast a shadow over the captain? Amarinder lost his seat within 2 months of Sidhu becoming PCC chief

Jallianwala took an independent role in the garden case

Even in recent times, Amarinder has spoken outside the party’s line. The Jallianwala garden renewal case is a fresh example. Where the Congress accused the BJP of erasing history in the name of innovation. At the same time, Amarinder had given a clean chit to the Modi government for the renovation work. He was said to be at the opening ceremony. According to him, Jallianwala garden renovation is very good.

Recently met the Prime Minister

Capt Amarinder is one of the few opposition chief ministers who is openly meeting Prime Minister Modi. He had recently met Prime Minister Modi. He then raised the issue of agricultural laws. Capt Amarinder had asked the Prime Minister to repeal the Agriculture Act. Amarinder has never been seen doing such a thing as opposition leaders keep attacking the Prime Minister.

