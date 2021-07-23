Amateur Fossil Hunters Make Rare Find in U.K. Using Google Earth

LONDON – Millions of years before the Cotswolds in western England became a popular holiday destination, fictionalized for its ancient forests, honey-colored stone villages and medieval abbeys, it was a warm and shallow sea, home to a Jurassic marine ecosystem.

Over 167 million years later, two amateur paleontologists, Neville and Sally Hollingworth, discovered fossils there in a limestone quarry, the largest find of Jurassic starfish and their relatives ever made in Great Britain. Brittany.

More than 1,000 specimens of scientific importance were unearthed in an undisclosed location during a three-day search in June, the Natural History Museum in London said in a statement last week. The site is not revealed for security reasons.

The Discovery of the Hollingworths, a husband and wife team, includes three new species and an entire ecosystem of echinoderms – a group of animals that includes starfish, brittle stars, feathered stars, water lilies, cucumbers from sea ​​and echinoids. The fossils of these animals are extremely rare because they have fragile skeletons which are not often preserved.