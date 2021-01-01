Amazing goalkeeper: After the Copa America, the Euro Cup remained an impregnable fortress

There is an old English saying, crime is the best defense. That is, the attack is the best defense. But what has happened in the football world in the last one or two days has fueled this theory. Argentina won the Copa America on Sunday morning, while Italy won the Euro Cup late last night. One thing was the same in both finals. And that’s great goalkeeping.Italy beat England to win the Euro Cup 53 years later. He last won the trophy in 1968. In the final, both teams were tied 1-1 in extra time, after which the winner was decided by a penalty shootout. The hero of Italy’s victory was her young goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who first stood as a wall during the match and then saved two goals in a penalty shootout to make his country champions and also declared him the Player of the Tournament.

The 22-year-old made his debut for Italian club AC Milan. Recently signed with French club Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, the goalkeeping of the English team, which has scored only one goal in the entire tournament, was very poor in the final match. Jordan Pickford was awarded the Golden Gloves, but he missed three chances in a row, not one.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez changed Messi’s fortunes

In 2007, 2015 and 2016, Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, reached the Copa America final, but could not win. This time Emiliano Martinez showed goalkeeping so that Lionel could win the Copa America for the first time, which he was looking forward to. The Argentine goalkeeper became a superstar in just 38 days. Martinez saved four penalties in the tournament, three of them in the semi-final against Colombia. Also saved 4 goals with one goal in the final. A slight mistake here could shatter Argentina’s dream of winning the title.

