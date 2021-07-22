Amazing offers on Echo, Dot, Fire TV, Kindle

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Like every year for Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale, this year also Amazon is offering attractive offers and discounts on many big brands. This also includes Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV and Kindle devices.

New Delhi. Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 on Amazon, one of the largest e-commerce platforms, will start from July 26. To woo the customers, like every year, this year also Amazon is offering attractive offers on many big brands. Starting on the fifth anniversary of Amazon Prime Day, this sale will run for 2 days on July 26 and 27. In this sale, good discounts will be available on different categories, which customers can take advantage of.

Amazon’s special products in sale

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021: Amazon brand devices Amazon Echo, Amazon Echo., Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Kindle are in high demand with attractive discounts and offers. Along with this, the newly launched Echo Show 10 and Fire TV Cube will also be included in this sale. Amazon also announced this on Wednesday.

This 26th & 27th July, #DiscoverJoy.

Dive into great deals on the latest appliances this #AmazonPrimeDay. Join Prime Now! https://t.co/E6ktQ5jxMI pic.twitter.com/crW44cFnqM — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 20, 2021

Attractive offers and discounts

Amazon also mentioned that there will be 50% discount on some Echo devices. At the same time, Echo Dot smart speakers will also be available in bundle deals with select TV models.

In an attractive deal, the third generation Echo Dot with smart color bulb will be available for Rs 2,299.

Customers who buy 50, 55 and 65-inch TVs from the U series of OnePlus TV will get the third generation Echo Dot at no extra cost.

Customers will get the third generation Echo Dot for an additional Rs 1,499 along with some other smart TV models.

There will be 50% discount on Echo smart speakers and displays in the sale.

Along with this, 50% discount will also be available on Fire TV and newly launched Fire TV Cube. Smart TV editions of Fire TV will be available at half price.

Customers will get 55% discount on buying Fire TV Stick. Along with this, subscription of Zee5, SonyLiv and Voot Select will also be available for a limited time in the bundle deal.

4,000 off on Amazon Kindle devices.

bank offers

Apart from offering attractive offers and discounts, Amazon has also facilitated many bank offers in the Prime Day sale. There is a facility of up to Rs.4000 off on coupons and extra up to Rs.5000 off on exchange. There is also the facility of no cost charge for EMI for up to 9 months. Also, if you use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, you will also get an additional 10% discount. You will also get 5% reward points on using ICICI Bank credit card.

Who will get the benefit of the offers

Amazon Prime Day sale will be for Prime members. Prime membership can be availed for a year for Rs 999 and for a month at Rs 129. Youth offers are available on Prime membership for customers in the age group of 18-24 years. In this, they can get Prime membership and all its benefits at 50% discount.

