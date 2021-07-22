Amazing offers on major smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2021: Like every year, this year also Amazon is bringing its Prime Day sale with many attractive offers and discounts. In this, customers are excited for this sale due to attractive discounts on new mobile phones from Samsung, iPhone and Xiomi.

New Delhi. Amazon ( Amazon), which is one of the largest e-commerce platforms in India, is bringing its Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 like every year. This sale will start on July 26 and will last for 2 days. Amazon is giving attractive offers to entice customers. In this, up to 40% discount will be available on smartphones from big smartphone brands like Samsung, Apple and Xiomi.



Smartphones with special demand in Amazon Prime Day sale

Samsung Galaxy M31s – The Samsung Galaxy M31s is in great demand during the Prime Day sale. It is available in two colors Miraj Black and Mirage Blue. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory model is priced at Rs 18,499 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB memory model is priced at Rs 20,499. There will be a discount on this phone when the Prime Day sale starts.

It’s that time of the year, when we surprise you with the joy of great deals!

This #PrimeDay #DiscoverJoy on 26th & 27th of July. Join Prime Now! https://t.co/E6ktQ5jxMI pic.twitter.com/mXHpEzbdcT — Amazon India (@amazonIN) July 17, 2021

iPhone 11 – The iPhone 11 is also in great demand during the Prime Day sale. Its 64 GB model is Rs 53,250 and 128 GB model is for Rs 57,999. There will be a good discount on this price in the Prime Day sale.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Xiaomi’s Note 10 Pro Max is also in special demand in the Prime Day sale. Its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB memory model is priced at Rs 19,999 and 8 GB RAM and 128 GB memory model is for Rs 21,999, which will get a discount in Prime Day sale.

Who will get the benefit of the offers

Amazon Prime Day sale will be for Prime members. In this, they will get many attractive offers, discounts and fast delivery facility. Prime membership can be availed for a year for Rs 999 and for a month at Rs 129. For customers aged 18-24, there is a 50% discount on Prime membership.

bank offers

Amazon has also provided many bank offers in the Prime Day sale. There is a facility of up to Rs.4000 off on coupons and extra up to Rs.5000 off on exchange. There is also the facility of no cost charge for EMI for up to 9 months. Also, if you use HDFC Bank credit or debit cards, you will also get an additional 10% discount. You will also get 5% reward points on using ICICI Bank credit card.