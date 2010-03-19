Amazon Alexa 2.2.410255.0 APK for Android – Download



Amazon Alexa is an AI-powered smart assistant to whom you can gain access through this app. Simply put its a voice-controlled Amazon assistant that turns words into actions. This app is very useful if you have a lot of smart devices or connected cars around the house. Using Alexa AI assistant you can control and switch on lights or change TV channels.

In today’s world, you will find the Alexa assistant integrated with robots, vacuum cleaners, not to mention thousands of third-party apps that use Alexa for voice recognition. Initially, voice search features were limited to a few smartphones. But now the Alexa app brings these features to your Android phone.

Talking to Amazon Alexa on your Android phone

Like we said before Amazon Alexa is best suited for people who have smart devices around the home. Otherwise, its use would be similar to a voice search on your phone. Let’s assume that you have integrated smart devices around. You would start by logging into those devices via Amazon Alexa and giving her full access. Alexa lets you set up a series of actions to perform at specific times or under specific circumstances so you can use a single command to turn on lights, switch on a radio station, turn up the heat, and other actions with a single command. The app recommends featured sequences like “Alexa, good morning” and “Alexa, I’m home.

These featured sequences will automatically set a chain reaction when you enter the home and say Alexa I’m Home. She will switch on all the lights and AC. You can integrate third-party apps that extend Amazon Alexa’s functionality from categories like Business & Finance, Food & Drink, Health & Fitness, and many more. See which ones you’ve installed by tapping the Your skills button in the top-right corner of the screen.

To download the Alexa app and enjoy its smart functionality just click on the download button above. For more app info or report a bug visit Alexa Help. Explore other AI assistants such as Google Voice for simple search tasks.