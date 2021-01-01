amazon alexa powered tvs price: Years of hard work paid off! TVs with Amazon Mazon Alexa Power will be tested near October

Amazon.com Inc. plans to launch its Amazon-branded TV in October. Business Insider said in its report on Thursday that it could be the first to be launched in the US.

A company that has been working on this for years

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report said the launch, involving a team of Amazon Devices and Lab 126, has been underway for nearly two years. The special feature of this TV is that it will have voice assistant Alexa. The report states that it is currently being designed and manufactured by third parties, one of which is TCL.

AmazonBasics TV is in India

So far, Amazon has not commented. We will tell you that the tech giant launched AmazonBasics TV in India late last year.