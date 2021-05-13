Amazon and WNBA strike multi-year streaming deal



Amazon and the Girls’s Nationwide Basketball Affiliation have introduced a multi-year deal that’ll see a number of video games streamed stay on Prime Video. It’s the primary time Amazon has ever secured unique Prime Video rights to professional basketball, following earlier forays into streaming sports activities content material like Thursday Evening Soccer and the Premier League. Amazon’s Twitch has additionally partnered with USA Basketball to stream worldwide video games from occasions just like the FIBA World Cup.

The WNBA deal contains unique worldwide streaming rights for 16 common season video games, in addition to the inaugural Commissioner’s Cup recreation going down on August 12. The WNBA says this “marks the primary time Prime Video has unique world streaming rights to a ladies’s skilled sports activities league,” however the rights don’t prolong to each nation — China, Japan, the UK, Italy, Spain, Finland, and Germany are all omitted.

Right here’s the schedule of normal season video games coming to Prime Video this 12 months:

Saturday, Might 29 – Atlanta @ New York, 2 p.m. ET

Friday, June 4 – Dallas @ Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 12 – Chicago @ Indiana, 1 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 16 – Phoenix @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, June 22 – Chicago @ New York, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, June 30 – Las Vegas @ Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, July 1 – Connecticut @ Indiana, 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, July 7 – Phoenix @ Las Vegas, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, July 10 – Washington @ Chicago, 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 17 – Minnesota @ Connecticut, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, August 20 – Seattle @ New York, 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 26 – Dallas @ Washington, 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 31 – New York @ Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 2 – New York @ Seattle, 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, September 7 – Connecticut @ Dallas, 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 16 – Los Angeles @ Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET

The WNBA has experimented with a number of streaming platforms, in addition to providing entry to stay video games by way of its personal League Cross service, which has similarities to the NBA’s. Past Prime Video, the upcoming season will function video games streaming on platforms as various as Oculus, Fb Watch, Paramount Plus, and ESPN’s numerous apps and networks.