Amazon announces Halo View wearable and new Halo services to make you fitter

Amazon has announced a new fitness band and a slew of health services to go with it. The new $79.99 Halo View includes a color AMOLED display (similar to Fitbit’s Charge 5) and a year of Amazon’s Halo subscription, which is required to access the tracker’s more advanced analytics. Amazon is also launching a Halo fitness service, which offers workout videos similar to Apple Fitness Plus and Halo Nutrition, which helps you with meal planning.

Amazon is offering the Halo View as a follow-up to its previous Halo Band fitness tracker, which didn’t include a screen. While Halo View can collect a ton of biometric data, including heart rate, blood oxygen level and skin temperature, it won’t collect your voice data like the previous generation — according to cnet. Amazon has dropped the microphone that the original Halo used to monitor and analyze your emotions (though that feature will still be available in the Halo app). Halo View can also do sleep tracking and alert you to text messages with the haptic motor.

The Halo View has a screen, but not the original band’s microphone

Halo View will come in three colors: black, green and purple. You’ll also be able to purchase additional bands (Amazon promises 15 colors of Sport Bands), which include bands made of fabric, leather, and metal. Amazon says it has seven days of battery life and can be charged in 90 minutes, which is good, especially if you’re using it to track your sleep. Amazon says it will be shipping in time for the holidays.

The Halo membership, which costs $3.99 per month after the first year that gets you free with Views, gives you access to things like Amazon’s body composition scanning, activity point system, sleep analysis, Alexa integration (where the Alexa device can give you information). Allows you to access advanced features. Halo collects), and more. This gives you access to new services announced today by Amazon. Halo Fitness will include “hundreds” of cardio, strength, yoga, outdoor and mobility classes led by Halo coaches. Similar to Apple Fitness Plus, you’ll also be able to view metrics like heart rate from your Halo band on video, though that functionality won’t be available when it launches “later this year.”

Amazon’s Halo Nutrition includes a collection of recipes from companies like Weight Watchers, Lifesum, and Amazon-owned Whole Foods and includes Alexa integration — if you plan to create a recipe, you can add the ingredients to your Alexa shopping list. can be added to. Amazon says Halo Nutrition will be available in January 2022. Both nutrition and fitness will be available to customers who also have the original Halo Band, as they will be in the Halo app.

If you want to hear more about all the devices that Amazon announced today, you can read all of our coverage of the event here.