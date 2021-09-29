Amazon Astro is ‘terrible’ and will ‘throw itself down’ stairs, developers claim

According to a report from Amazon, some people building Amazon’s Astro Home robot are not impressed by vice president. One person who worked on the robot, which was announced today, reportedly called it a “disaster that isn’t ready for release”, while another said it was “terrible”, and the idea that it was a useful accessibility The device would (part of Amazon’s pitch that Astro could help elder care) was “absurd nonsense.” Sources also mentioned that the bot does not handle stairs well, even saying that it will “throw itself down” if given the opportunity.

To make matters worse, vice president It also reports that the robot is fragile and that many equipment is broken. That’s not great news for a $1,000 (or $1,449) robot, which lives on floors where children are more likely to step, get kicked by inattentive adults, or be attacked by pets unhappy with its presence.

Following the publication of this article, Amazon sent a statement ledge and suggested that the documents cited in the story were out of date and that the characterization did not reflect how well Astro works today.

Leaked documents and videos of developer meetings. received by vice president It also shows that Astro is monitoring a lot with its facial recognition system, and the feature where it follows people around if it doesn’t recognize them. vice presidentU.S. sources say it’s not really great to find out who the people are, which could anger the Astros on the heels of those who need to know it. One of the people working on it called its data collection “a privacy nightmare”.

Here is Amazon’s statement in response to this story:

These characteristics of the Astro’s display, mast and safety systems are just plain wrong. Astro underwent rigorous testing on both quality and safety, including thousands of hours of testing with beta participants. This includes extensive testing on Astro’s advanced safety system, which is designed to detect escaping objects, stairs, and stop devices where and when necessary.

That’s not necessarily what Astro has always been looking for, though—it comes with a Ring Protect Pro subscription, and Amazon’s own marketing for the robot suggests it can be used as a security device (but in the wild. In the context of animals entering your home (instead of people). The most amazing thing is that we’ve been watching leaked documents, videos, and hearing from developers who complained same day The device was announced. No one, or many people, inside Amazon should be impressed by the robot’s allure.

The leak also somewhat referencing Amazon’s invite-based rollout. You currently can’t just buy a robot, you have to request an invite, a process that requires filling out a survey to indicate whether your home would be suitable for Astro (which includes the question of whether What style of stairs do you have). It’s possible that Amazon is trying to keep these bots in the best shape possible to see if they can avoid it as well.

Update, 10:10PM ET, Sept. 28: Updated with statement from Amazon.