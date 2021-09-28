Amazon Astro, Ring Alarm Pro, Glow: How to Preorder

Amazon announced a fleet of new products at its hardware event, including the Astro Home robot, several Ring home security products, and other products like the larger Echo Show 15 and Amazon Glow for kids. Unlike in years past, the list of products you’ll soon be able to pre-order is relatively short, making the most interesting products available by invitation only. Still, we’re going to tell you where you can find out more about getting one of them for yourself. Here are all the biggest announcements from Amazon’s show, in case you want to catch up.

Image: Amazon

How to Buy Amazon’s Smart Thermostat

One of Amazon’s most affordable devices announced today is its Smart Thermostat, which costs $59.99. It will be released on November 4, 2021 and you can pre-order it now. Read more information about Smart Thermostat here.

heroine

How to Buy a Blink Video Doorbell

Blink has made the leap from indoor and outdoor cameras to its first video doorbells. It’s releasing on October 21st for $49.99, and you can preorder it now.

Photo by Dan Seifert/The Verge

How to Buy Amazon Astro

The star of the show was Amazon’s Astro Robot. It can move around, answer inquiries. And its periscope camera allows it to patrol your home and see above countertops. It’s available on an invitation-only basis, priced at $999.99, however, after an introductory period, this will increase to $1,449.99. Read more from our in-person demo with Astro Robot.

Image: Ring

How to Buy Ring Alarm Pro

The eight-piece Ring Alarm Pro will be released on November 3, 2021, priced at $299.99. You can preorder it now here. The base alone costs $250, but the 14-piece is $379.99. Read about the new security system right here.

How to buy Ring Always Home Cam?

Following its announcement last year, the Ring Always Home Cam drone is coming. However, it’s invite-only on Amazon for $249.99. There’s no indication as to when Amazon actually plans to release the product to people who have been invited to buy or when it will allow a wider audience to invest. Read more about this product in our coverage here.

How to Buy Amazon’s Glow

Amazon’s Glow is an interactive projector and video chatting gadget that you can request an invite to buy now. It’s $249.99 during the introductory period, then it’ll cost $299.99. Read about our coverage right here.

Image: Amazon

How to Buy Amazon’s Echo Show 15

Amazon’s Echo Show 15 is the biggest smart display ever, and it’s coming later this year. It will cost $249.99 upon release, and you can preorder it now. Learn more about this device here.