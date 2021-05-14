Amazon debuts free video-streaming service MiniTV in its India app



Amazon has launched an ad-supported, free video streaming service referred to as MiniTV inside the Amazon India app, TechCrunch studies. It’s a unique providing than its separate Amazon Prime Video service, as MiniTV is contained inside Amazon’s conventional buying app, reasonably than its personal standalone app.

Solely obtainable to customers in India, MiniTV’s catalog contains principally older content material which its content material companions made initially for YouTube and different platforms. The lineup contains magnificence and style content material, tech information, and cooking exhibits, and Amazon’s companions for the channel embody Indian net content material studios Pocket Aces and TVF, and listing of well-known Indian comedians.

The corporate says it’s planning “new and unique movies” in the approaching months, however didn’t present a timetable.

As TechCrunch notes, the channel ought to function a competitor to Flipkart Video, the free streaming service launched in 2019 by Walmart-owned Flipkart, one in every of Amazon’s largest rivals in India.

Amazon continues to be advertising its Prime Video to shoppers in India because it competes with Netflix, which has plans to launch greater than three dozen new films and exhibits in India this 12 months. The free MiniTV will assist Amazon check whether or not streaming content material can drive gross sales on its buying app.