Amazon Deforestation Soars to 15-Year High

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil’s pledge to end illegal deforestation in eight years this month has been widely praised by world leaders, but this week’s official report found the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to cast doubt on that commitment. 15 years.

At the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Brazil, more than 100 countries, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, came together to pledge to end deforestation, with the aim of changing their reputation as environmental criminals. Under the plan, Brazil said it would reduce deforestation in the Amazon by 15 percent next year.

But a report released by Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research on Thursday found that the world’s largest rainforest lost as much as 5,100 square miles of tree cover between August 2020 and July 2021.

Satellite data indicate that deforestation has increased by about 22 percent compared to the previous year. This is the first time in the country that deforestation has increased for the fourth year in a row. Since Mr Bolsonaro became president in 2019, the country has lost more forest cover than Belgium.