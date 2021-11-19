Amazon Deforestation Soars to 15-Year High
RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil’s pledge to end illegal deforestation in eight years this month has been widely praised by world leaders, but this week’s official report found the worst deforestation in the Amazon rainforest to cast doubt on that commitment. 15 years.
At the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Brazil, more than 100 countries, led by President Jair Bolsonaro, came together to pledge to end deforestation, with the aim of changing their reputation as environmental criminals. Under the plan, Brazil said it would reduce deforestation in the Amazon by 15 percent next year.
But a report released by Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research on Thursday found that the world’s largest rainforest lost as much as 5,100 square miles of tree cover between August 2020 and July 2021.
Satellite data indicate that deforestation has increased by about 22 percent compared to the previous year. This is the first time in the country that deforestation has increased for the fourth year in a row. Since Mr Bolsonaro became president in 2019, the country has lost more forest cover than Belgium.
“This is not surprising,” said Daniel Azaredo, a federal prosecutor who specializes in environmental crimes. “The result of pulling apart Brazil’s environmental policy is deforestation.”
Adding to the question of whether Brazil will meet these objectives, the report was presented on October 27, four days before the start of the climate summit known as COP26, which indicated that the right-wing government already had the information. But at a news conference late Thursday, Environment Minister Joachim Leighton denied any knowledge of the number during a climate summit where he led the Brazilian delegation.
“Perhaps as a precaution, Impe delayed the release of this data,” he told reporters. “The information I have is that it was published today and this number is unacceptable.”
Asioli de Olivo, vice president of the union representing space researchers working for the federal government, said his team had examined the timing of the report’s release. The report was prepared in mid-October, he said, and was uploaded to a government platform available to officials before the weather conference began.
He said: “It simply came to our notice then.
Isabella Texera, a former left-leaning environment minister, said the episode not only showed the incompetence of the current administration, but the pledge at the summit was only for damage control.
5 Takeaways from COP26 Climate Summit
1. Time for action is running out. The key agreement reached by the diplomats established a clear consensus that all nations urgently need to do more to prevent catastrophic global warming.
“Only when this government takes office will Brazil be able to live up to its commitments,” she said. “Our patience is running out. There can be no communication. “
Mr. Bolsonaro promised to develop the Amazon region instead of protecting it, which critics say has seriously damaged the country’s ability to attract investment and negotiate favorable economic deals internationally.
With Mr Bolsonaro running for re-election next year, his policies of undermining environmental protection agencies and encouraging miners and ranchers to occupy the Amazon will be noteworthy. The severe economic crisis in recent months has pushed up the unemployment rate and shattered its recognition rating.
New data were also released as the European Union and the United States were discussing legislation to curb the importation of deforestation-related items. If those laws are enforced under a Brazilian administration that cannot control environmental violations, they could have serious consequences for the local agribusiness, which is at the heart of the country’s economy.
But if there is a political will, Brazil has the means to deliver on its commitment, said Marcio Astrini, head of the Climate Observatory for the Environmental Protection Agency in Brazil. Deforestation has dropped by 80 percent since 2004 and 2012.
“It’s an eight-year job, it’s going to be very difficult,” he said. “But we’ve done it before.”
