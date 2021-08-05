Amazon Delays Return to Office to January

BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, and Wells Fargo, one of the nation’s largest banks, have said in internal memos to U.S. employees that they will postpone their mandatory return plans until early October, at from September. Both attributed the changes to worrying new developments in the spread of Covid-19 in the United States.

“We are tracking the Delta variant in different parts of the country and are closely monitoring the latest guidelines from public health officials and local government authorities that encourage people to wear masks in indoor public spaces in areas of high or high transmission. “said the CEO of BlackRock. , Rob Goldstein and other officials wrote in their note to employees. “We know this raises concerns about returning to the office. “

To better accommodate workers, BlackRock said it would only allow vaccinated employees in its offices until October 1 rather than the original September 8 date. The company also reinstated mask mandates for workers currently in the office in cities like Atlanta and Washington. , where local authorities now require masking indoors.

When BlackRock employees return to their offices in greater numbers, the fund manager will introduce a hybrid policy whereby employees can work three days a week in the office and two remotely.

At Wells Fargo, employees who work from home will be recalled starting Oct. 4 instead of Sept. 7, according to a memo to staff. Call center and operations workers are expected to arrive first, followed by company and support staff in November. The delay comes just weeks after the company said it would allow employees to work in the office and remotely with more flexibility, unlike other banking giants who have called back staff earlier and in greater numbers. .