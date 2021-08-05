Amazon Delays Return to Office to January
Other major companies including Amazon, BlackRock and Wells Fargo announced Thursday that they would delay plans to return to the office as the spread of the Delta variant drives up the number of coronavirus cases, renewing pandemic concerns .
Amazon took the biggest step by telling its employees that they did not need to return to their offices until January 3, pushing back a deadline that had been set for early September.
The company initially said it wanted to keep its “desktop-centric” culture, but then took a more hybrid approach that many employees preferred.
The employee notification did not indicate any changes to its vaccination policy, which encourages but does not mandate vaccines, or it obscures the policy, which allows workers in its offices and warehouses to be exposed if they provide proof. vaccination.
BlackRock, the world’s largest fund manager, and Wells Fargo, one of the nation’s largest banks, have said in internal memos to U.S. employees that they will postpone their mandatory return plans until early October, at from September. Both attributed the changes to worrying new developments in the spread of Covid-19 in the United States.
“We are tracking the Delta variant in different parts of the country and are closely monitoring the latest guidelines from public health officials and local government authorities that encourage people to wear masks in indoor public spaces in areas of high or high transmission. “said the CEO of BlackRock. , Rob Goldstein and other officials wrote in their note to employees. “We know this raises concerns about returning to the office. “
To better accommodate workers, BlackRock said it would only allow vaccinated employees in its offices until October 1 rather than the original September 8 date. The company also reinstated mask mandates for workers currently in the office in cities like Atlanta and Washington. , where local authorities now require masking indoors.
When BlackRock employees return to their offices in greater numbers, the fund manager will introduce a hybrid policy whereby employees can work three days a week in the office and two remotely.
At Wells Fargo, employees who work from home will be recalled starting Oct. 4 instead of Sept. 7, according to a memo to staff. Call center and operations workers are expected to arrive first, followed by company and support staff in November. The delay comes just weeks after the company said it would allow employees to work in the office and remotely with more flexibility, unlike other banking giants who have called back staff earlier and in greater numbers. .
“We will continue to monitor the situation and make other adjustments as necessary to prioritize the health and safety of our employees and customers,” wrote Wells Fargo COO Scott Powell, in a note to staff.
BlackRock and Wells Fargo both encourage employees to get vaccinated.
