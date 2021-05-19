Amazon extends ban on police use of its facial recognition software ‘until further notice’

Amazon extends ban on police use of its facial recognition software ‘till further discover’



Amazon has prolonged its moratorium on legislation enforcement use of its facial recognition software “till further discover,” based on Reuters. The ban was set to run out in June.

As early as 2018, Amazon workers had pushed Amazon to reduce the venture, arguing that documented racial bias in facial recognition may exacerbate police violence towards minorities. Amazon defended the venture till June 2020, when elevated stress from widespread protests led to the corporate saying a yearlong moratorium on police shoppers for the service.

Rekognition is obtainable as an AWS service, and lots of of Amazon’s cloud computing rivals have comparable know-how. Microsoft introduced that it will additionally not be promoting its facial recognition companies to police the day after Amazon’s pledge, and IBM mentioned that it will cease growing or researching facial recognition tech altogether the identical week. Google doesn’t commercially provide its facial recognition know-how to anybody.

Amazon didn’t instantly reply to request for remark about why the ban was being prolonged. In an announcement supplied when the ban on legislation enforcement use was first issued, Amazon mentioned it hoped Congress would use the 12 months supplied by the moratorium to implement guidelines surrounding the moral use of facial recognition know-how. Half of its assertion learn:

We’ve advocated that governments ought to put in place stronger laws to manipulate the moral use of facial recognition know-how, and in latest days, Congress seems able to take on this problem. We hope this one-year moratorium may give Congress sufficient time to implement applicable guidelines, and we stand prepared to assist if requested.

Thus far, no federal laws has addressed police use of facial recognition, however a quantity of state and native measures have handed paring again use of the know-how. San Francisco was the primary US metropolis to ban authorities use of facial recognition in Could 2019, with Oakland following quickly after. The Oregon and Maine cities of Portland additionally handed laws across the tech in late 2020. The state of Massachusetts didn’t go a proposed ban in December 2020 however has just lately handed a modified invoice that provides some restrictions on police use of facial recognition.