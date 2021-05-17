Amazon goes quiet on its Twitch-based Pac-Man game



In Might 2020, Amazon introduced Pac-Man Stay Studio, an fascinating new model of Pac-Man that you simply’d be capable of play proper inside Twitch. The game was set to launch that June — however not too long ago the corporate eliminated all traces of it from the Amazon Video games web site. Practically a 12 months after Stay Studio was alleged to debut, its standing stays a thriller.

Proper now, Stay Studio’s web page on the Amazon Video games web site exhibits a 404 error, however the Wayback Machine has an archived model of the filled-out webpage from April seventh. This archived model lists a launch date of “coming quickly” — many months after the unique June launch date. And Wario64, who you may know as probably the greatest video game deal-finders on Twitter, reported that the positioning wasn’t working as recently as mid-April.

There’s a stay web page for the game on Pac-Man’s official web site, which says Stay Studio is “coming quickly” and lists Bandai Namco because the developer and Amazon Video games because the writer.

There’s additionally a stay Twitter account, @PlayPacManLive, that has solely posted a handful of tweets. The most recent is from August 16th, 2020 (in reply to a tweet from an account that now not exists) saying that “we’re getting nearer to having all of the pellets in place.”

We’re getting nearer to having all of the pellets in place, and low breaks activated. We tremendously admire your persistence. — PAC-MAN LIVE STUDIO (@PlayPacManLive) August 17, 2020

After I reached out concerning the game’s standing, Amazon stated it forwarded my inquiry concerning the standing of the game to Bandai Namco, which hasn’t responded.

Pac-Man Stay Studio may point out yet one more instance of an Amazon-backed game failing to materialize. Hero shooter Crucible launched final Might however was put again into closed beta in July and ultimately canceled in October. The studio additionally canceled a Lord of the Rings on-line roleplaying game in April after a contract dispute with Tencent. (Amazon continues to be working on its extraordinarily costly Lord of Rings sequence, nonetheless.)

And open-world MMO New World, Amazon Video games’ present marquee title (and, I ought to add, the one one listed within the Video games part of the studio’s web site), was delayed for the third time from a spring 2021 launch to August thirty first in February.

If Pac-Man Stay Studio by no means comes out, it may additionally point out that Amazon is scaling again potential ambitions to supply playable video games on Twitch. Stay Studio isn’t simply alleged to allow you to play the traditional Pac-Man mazes you’re acquainted with — it’s additionally set to supply co-op with as much as 4 gamers and allow you to create and share your personal mazes.

In fact, many video games have been delayed because of the pandemic, however it’s not clear that’s what is occurring right here, significantly as a result of each Amazon and Bandai Namco have been so quiet.

Regardless of Amazon Video games’ many current cancellations, the corporate not too long ago reiterated help for game improvement. In response to a damning Bloomberg report from January describing issues on the studio, incoming Amazon CEO Andy Jassy shared a memo internally, additionally reported by Bloomberg, stating the corporate’s continued dedication to gaming.

“Some companies take off within the first 12 months, and others take a few years,” Jassy reportedly wrote. “Although we haven’t persistently succeeded but in AGS, I imagine we are going to if we dangle in there.”