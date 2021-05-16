Amazon India Launches Free Video Streaming Service MiniTV





New Delhi: Amazon India on Saturday launched a free video streaming service referred to as miniTV which is able to obtainable inside the Amazon purchasing app. The corporate mentioned that ad-supported miniTV has professionally created and curated content material throughout web-series, comedy exhibits, tech information, meals, magnificence, trend and extra. Additionally Learn – Marvel Girl 1984 Starring Gal Gadot Lastly Releases on Amazon Prime Video

Presently obtainable for Android, miniTV can be prolonged to iOS app and cell internet over the approaching months. Additionally Learn – What Luck! Mumbai Man Orders Colgate Mouthwash From Amazon, Receives Redmi Word 10 As a substitute

Introducing the Amazon miniTV – a free video streaming service. Watch entertaining, stylish and contemporary movies totally free – no paid subscription required – on Amazon’s purchasing app! https://t.co/wfQH9Eu0Mg pic.twitter.com/aHLCsr78NR Additionally Learn – Zomato Emerges Most Trusted Model Throughout Covid Pandemic Adopted By Amazon Prime Video: Report — Amazon India (@amazonIN) May 15, 2021

With this launch, Amazon has two video leisure choices — miniTV and Prime Video.

“miniTV is totally free and it doesn’t require a separate app. Prime Video requires a Prime subscription and provides a group of award-winning Amazon Originals, newest motion pictures and TV exhibits, in English and 9 Indian languages,” the corporate mentioned in an announcement.

The curated content material consists of main studios reminiscent of TVF, Pocket Aces and main comedians.

Within the coming months, miniTV will add many extra new and unique movies, Amazon India mentioned.