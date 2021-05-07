Amazon is in talks to buy MGM for $9 billion



James Bond, The Handmaid’s Story, Rocky, Stargate, Robocop, Legally Blonde, Vikings, a historic catalog of movies relationship again many many years, an array of manufacturing and distribution firms, and the content material community Epix — these are the issues that Amazon would possibly personal if it buys storied movie big MGM for billions of {dollars} in the very close to future.

Amazon has reportedly supplied $9 billion for the corporate, in accordance to Selection, following a scoop from The Info earlier in the day that prompt a variety of $7-10 billion for a possible deal, and Selection means that $9 billion was additionally the quantity that MGM was reportedly hoping to get.

Between these components, the truth that MGM has been up for sale since December 2020, and the sudden existence of a brand new media big that may see AT&T spin off WarnerMedia and mix it with Discovery, it wouldn’t be very stunning if Amazon and MGM made a deal. The Info was barely much less bullish in its report right now, although, writing that “The standing of Amazon’s discussions with MGM is unclear and it’s potential no deal will outcome.”

In December, The Guardian reported that MGM has a library of 4,000 movies and 17,000 hours of TV. James Bond in explicit is one of the crucial worthwhile movie franchises ever made — an inventory that’s solely rising smaller because the Disney umbrella and Marvel Cinematic Universe swallow as many rivals as it could.