Amazon is reportedly working on a smart fridge

Amazon may be working on its own smart fridge, according to a new report insider. “Project Pulse,” as the project is internally titled, is reportedly being developed by the same Amazon “physical-store entity” that used to work at the company’s high-tech Amazon Go stores.

Project Pulse is “designed to track your inventory and shopping habits, predict what you want, and have it delivered,” insider writes. The fridge can also track expiration dates, suggest recipes based on the products in your fridge, and provide an easy way to order more food from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods grocery stores.

Amazon has already introduced a microwave – why not a fridge?

Amazon’s foray into fridges has apparently been in the works for at least two years, insider says Gopi Prashanth, “Director of Computers and Artificial Intelligence.” According to the report, there is no word on whether Amazon will offer the product, but if it does it will partner with other manufacturers.

Smart fridges are not a new idea. Both Samsung and LG have introduced devices that can identify food, connect to digital assistants like Bixby, and in some cases, easily order more groceries. If it’s actually working on a fridge, Amazon’s network of value-added grocery stores will and Amazon Go is already done using computer vision to identify grocery items in convenience stores and Dash Carts. Will work

Like other product categories the company has entered (most recently, thermostats), Amazon is also undercutting its rivals on price and making it easier to integrate another smart home device into its ecosystem after years of development on Alexa. Well positioned for “We do not comment on rumors or speculation,” said an Amazon spokesperson The verge.

Of course, take this report with a grain of salt. Amazon is huge and well resourced that tries a lot of things and never releases them. Leaks and rumors related to Amazon’s product ambitions have also been hit or miss. bloomberg Predicted that the company wouldn’t announce its long-awaited robot at its Fall hardware event, but it eventually did — sparking potential privacy concerns, among many other backlash.

There’s no telling what Amazon will do, but it’s the company that surprised everyone with an Alexa-enabled microwave, so what’s another device? We have already asked.