Amazon is shutting down Prime Now and folding two-hour deliveries into its main app



Amazon is shutting down its standalone Prime Now supply app, with its speedy two-hour supply choices transferring solely into the corporate’s main app and web site, the corporate introduced at this time. Prime Now providers have already moved into the main app in India, Japan, and Singapore, whereas in different nations Amazon is already directing Prime Now customers into its main app and web site by way of a pop-up, CNBC notes. The standalone Prime Now app and web site might be retired by the tip of the yr.

Initially launched in 2014, Prime Now was designed to supply deliveries of important objects inside hours moderately than days for Prime members. The service was initially obtainable in only a small variety of cities, however has since expanded to over 5,000 areas world wide, CNBC notes. Writing in a weblog submit, Amazon’s vp of grocery Stephenie Landry stated shutting down the separate app will “make this expertise much more seamless for patrons.”

Amazon says it will likely be “much more seamless for patrons”

Two-hour supply choices from Amazon Contemporary and Complete Meals have been obtainable on the main Amazon website and app within the US since 2019, however the firm says third-party companions and native shops world wide might be moved onto its main service by the tip of the yr. These embody native shops like Bartell’s in Seattle, Morrisons in Leeds, or Monoprix in Paris.

As we speak’s information follows Amazon’s announcement in January that it will be discontinuing its Amazon Pantry service and making these family items and groceries obtainable by way of the main Amazon web site. It’s additionally been rebranding its Go Grocery model as Amazon Contemporary, GeekWire studies. Between the strikes, Amazon is consolidating and simplifying its sprawling array of grocery supply providers.