Amazon is suing to stop SMS raffle scams



Ever get a textual content message informing you that you just’ve received a prize — from Amazon itself? I actually have, and I’ve even identified an individual or two who fell for these scams. Now, Amazon is making an attempt to hunt these scammers down, with a brand new lawsuit aimed toward unmasking 50 unknown defendants in federal court docket.

Right here’s the textual content message I obtained the opposite day from one such scammer:

And right here’s the place it took me once I clicked:

Screenshot: Sean Hollister / GadgetClock

In accordance to Amazon’s authorized grievance, which you’ll be able to learn in full beneath, the rip-off makes use of Amazon’s logos, internet design, and meaningless “surveys” to trick individuals into shopping for merchandise (ones that aren’t really from Amazon), seemingly for affordable. The scammers aren’t essentially those promoting these merchandise, both — however as a result of they’re performing as referrers, they get a finder’s charge within the type of online marketing commissions. The Higher Enterprise Bureau says it obtained 771 studies of scams impersonating Amazon in 2020, second solely to these annoying calls claiming to be the Social Safety Administration.

The tough half is discovering the scammers, as a result of Amazon doesn’t really know who they’re, simply which domains they used to host the rip-off. However by submitting a lawsuit in opposition to these 50 John Doe plaintiffs, Amazon could give you the option to get a doe subpoena to unmask their identities. The corporate tells us that’s labored prior to now; in 2018, the corporate filed a John Doe lawsuit in opposition to a really comparable rip-off and was in a position to monitor down no less than 4 defendants. Every case ended with a everlasting injunction, in accordance to court docket information, and Amazon says it’s received no less than $1.5 million in settlements thus far.

The lawsuit additionally offers Amazon time to discover them (in opposition to the statute of limitations) and places the scammers on discover, simply in case they could like to stop earlier than they get hauled into court docket.