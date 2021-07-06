Amazon Listed Toshiba AC In Only Rs 5900 By Mistake – Amazon Sold 97000 Air Conditioner For Just Rs 5900

Amazon not only reduced the price of the air conditioner but also offered its customers a monthly EMI of Rs 278. On seeing this offer, people took advantage of the opportunity and booked it.

New Delhi. A mistake by online shopping portal Amazon left many customers happy on Monday. In fact, Amazon has listed Toshiba’s 1.8 ton 5-star inverter air conditioner (Toshiba 2021 Range 1.8 ton 5 start inverter split system AC), which costs Rs 96,700 in the market, for just Rs 5900 on its e-commerce website. . When the people buying the air conditioner saw such a low price of Toshiba AC, they bought it by hand. As a result, the company suffered a huge loss.

Not only this, the option of monthly installment of Rs 278 was also given.

Later, Amazon listed the same product for Rs 69,990. Now 28 percent discount is being given on it i.e. a product of Rs 96,700 is available after discount for Rs 69,990. Its EMI has also gone up to Rs 3295 instead of Rs 278.

This mistake did not happen the first time

Not that this mistake has happened for the first time on Amazon. Something similar happened during the Prime Day sale in the year 2019. Then camera gears worth Rs 9 lakh were sold on Amazon for Rs 6500. As soon as people came to know about it, users started buying immediately. By the time the company rectified the mistake, many products had been sold.