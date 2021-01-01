Amazon Mazon explodes! The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max launched at Rs 6,499, will get more powerful features

Amazon has launched its new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max. The company claims that the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max is more powerful than the previous Fire TV Stick 4K. The new streaming device is powered by a new 1.8GHz quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is Amazon’s first streaming platform to support Wi-Fi 6. Let’s find out now …Data will never run out! Geo’s smashing plan includes 3GB data per day, from just Rs 349, unlimited calls and free offers

The Fire TV 4K Max 4K supports UHD, HDR and HDR 10+ as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. It has the latest Alexa Voice Remote which facilitates content search, playback control and smart home management. The remote has four preset buttons so that apps can open quickly. You can control your compatible TV and sound bar without any other remote.

Big shock to people waiting for JioPhone, sales will not start from today, wait till Diwali

The new Fire TV Stick 4K Max offers access to thousands of apps, Alexa skills and channels. So you can watch a lot of movies and shows in 4K, Ultra HD, HDR, HDR10 + and Dolby Vision. In addition to Prime Video, Netflix is ​​also present. In addition to YouTube, Live TV, you can experience Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify to listen to music.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is available for pre-order on Amazon Mazon India for Rs 6,499. In addition, select malls can also be pre-booked from Amazon Kiosk. Shipping of the new Amazon Mazon Fire TV 4K Max will begin on October 7.