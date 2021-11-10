Amazon on the High Seas
Mammoth shipping containers filled with dehumidifiers in the Pacific Ocean give a glimpse of how epidemics and Amazon shopping are moving, as you know.
Earlier this year, a company called Atarian was in trouble with its Homelabs brand dehumidifiers. You may have read about how difficult and expensive it has become to move objects around the world, and Atheros was in pain.
The company was quoted at $ 25,000 or more for carrying a shipping container of products from factories in China to U.S. buyers, the same shipment costing approximately $ 3,000, I was told by Mitchell Chaut-Fix, Atyrau’s chief manufacturing officer. Amazon then got in touch and offered to place dehumidifiers on chartered cargo ships across the Pacific for a significantly lower fee.
“It was a great relief,” Chaouat-Fix said. Amazon brought the goods to port and Aterian arranged for the truck to be transported to its US warehouse. These dehumidifiers are then available for purchase on Amazon as well as on the Walmart, eBay and hOmeLabs websites.
I keep a close tab on Amazon, but Aterion doesn’t tell me that the company rents cargo ships for some merchants who sell in its digital mall. Amazon’s ocean freight service is not new, but it has become more consistent this year with a big drop in global shipping. Amazon has told me that the company has a relatively small service that is available to some merchants and has added new options.
Amazon’s adventures on the high seas are a penetrating wrinkle in the battle to bring products to your doorstep. This is another example of Amazon’s growing network of warehouses, package hubs, trucks, aircraft and delivery vans, showing that the company is becoming a force in the entire life cycle of products from factories to our homes.
Aterion told its investors this week that Amazon’s ocean freight service helped secure “very competitive shipping rates” for products expected to earn half of its expected sales next year. (Aterian’s best product, squatty potty, made in the US, does not require any cargo ships.)
The common goal of merchants like Amazon and Aterian is to: make sure that the virtual shelves have enough products for us to purchase. Amazon has the money and the burden of ocean freight companies allowing its merchants to ship their products at affordable prices.
The maritime freight service is one of the many options that Amazon offers to millions of merchants – be it a small toy company in Texas or a Chinese electronics group anchor – that sells products to its buyers. For an additional fee, they can store their inventory in the Amazon warehouse, ship their products through their delivery network, and pay Amazon for more major online exhibitions.
These options may seem easy to traders, but sometimes they are frustrating because of the cost and sometimes they depend too much on the business partner. Aterian’s CEO, Yaniv Sarig, was pragmatic about Amazon’s strengths and other giant gateways for customers. “This is the reality of our world,” he told me.
It will be interesting to see what happens next to Amazon’s maritime freight ambitions. The idea that Amazon would be in the same league as FedEx, one of the largest package shipping companies in the US, once seemed reprehensible. Is now.
This is a superpower for the rapidly expanding Amazon logistics machine company, and finding transportation through Asian factories is a logical next step. Sarig and some other close observers at Amazon said they were wondering what the company could do next, such as operating its own US commercial port or ocean shipping fleet. (Amazon didn’t want to discuss this with me.)
Coronavirus (epidemic) is a disease (or epidemic) that has spread all over the country (or continent). But it could be a moment that will make a lasting difference in purchasing and shipping.
Chinese government closes shopping party: Singles Day, the annual shopping holiday invented by Chinese e-commerce Titan Alibaba, is generally a wild fantasy of consumerism. My colleague Ray Zhong writes that the government’s crackdown on large internet companies has led to a quiet singles day with the intention of consuming “caution”.
He is very excited about computer chips: Farhad Manju, columnist for the New York Times Opinion, explains why Apple’s self-designed computer chips supercharged his laptop and made significant advances in technology.
Government digital payments that do not stink: Togo, one of the poorest countries in the world, set out emergency benefits for its citizens related to the epidemic and enabled people to make money instantly available through their mobile phones. Bloomberg News explains how Togo launched its digital payment system in less than two weeks. (Subscription may be required.)
The Empire State Building is on TikTok and her account is surprisingly broken. The building mocks Times Square, while other skyscrapers look fantastic and hate electricity.
