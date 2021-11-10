Amazon on the High Seas

This article is part of the On Tech Newsletter. Here is a collection Rear column.

Mammoth shipping containers filled with dehumidifiers in the Pacific Ocean give a glimpse of how epidemics and Amazon shopping are moving, as you know.

Earlier this year, a company called Atarian was in trouble with its Homelabs brand dehumidifiers. You may have read about how difficult and expensive it has become to move objects around the world, and Atheros was in pain.

The company was quoted at $ 25,000 or more for carrying a shipping container of products from factories in China to U.S. buyers, the same shipment costing approximately $ 3,000, I was told by Mitchell Chaut-Fix, Atyrau’s chief manufacturing officer. Amazon then got in touch and offered to place dehumidifiers on chartered cargo ships across the Pacific for a significantly lower fee.

“It was a great relief,” Chaouat-Fix said. Amazon brought the goods to port and Aterian arranged for the truck to be transported to its US warehouse. These dehumidifiers are then available for purchase on Amazon as well as on the Walmart, eBay and hOmeLabs websites.