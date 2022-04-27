Amazon Original Modern Love Mumbai Watch out for the enthralling teaser

To watch Pyaar Ke Har Rang, Prime Video is soon going to release an interesting love story. Where there is the old smell of love but the color of love is modern. Exploring six different stories of different shades of love, Prime Video Original Modern Love is one of those unique stories that comes across very rarely.

The series is going to take the viewers on an amazing journey of love stories depicting their different moods and finally the makers have released the teaser of the series.

Bringing together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema, Modern Love is all set to give a new face to modern-day love stories. Prominent filmmakers like Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Srivastava and Nupur Asthana will come up with amazing stories to take the audience into the deep world of love.

As soon as the poster of the anthology is out, viewers are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of the series, and now to add to the ever-increasing craze, the makers have finally released the teaser of the series. Modern Love, Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Mumbai will be available to stream from May 13, 2022 in over 240 countries and territories.

Story first published: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 18:23 [IST]